Receptionist's Kin Says Won't Conduct Last Rites; Questions Resort Demolition

The family of the 19-year-old receptionist whose body was found in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh has refused to perform her last rites and questioned the state government's action in the case.

The receptionist was working in the Vanantra resort, which is owned by the main accused in the case, Pulkit Arya, who is the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party minister, Vinod Arya.

The victim's father said, "I am not satisfied with the report. We will only go ahead with the last rites after we get the final postmortem report."

The provisional report stated that the woman died after drowning and that her body had signs of injury caused by blunt force.

Pulkit Arya and two others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the woman's murder on Friday.