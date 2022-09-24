Uttarakhand Murder Case: BJP Expels Vinod Arya After Son’s Arrest as Key Accused

With the anger of locals erupting in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh over the murder of a 19-year-old resort receptionist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 24 September, expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya – the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya – from the party.

Ankit Arya was earlier relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

The young woman's body was found on Saturday morning after searching the Chilla canal for over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, after authorities demolished parts of Vanatara resort on Saturday morning, locals set the resort on fire. The resort is owned by Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.

Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case.