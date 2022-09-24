Uttarakhand Murder Case: BJP Expels Vinod Arya After Son’s Arrest as Key Accused

Pauri Garhwal: Accused arrested by police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, in Pauri Garhwal district, Saturday, 24 September.
(Photo: PTI)
With the anger of locals erupting in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh over the murder of a 19-year-old resort receptionist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 24 September, expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya – the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya – from the party.
Ankit Arya was earlier relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.
The young woman's body was found on Saturday morning after searching the Chilla canal for over 24 hours.
Meanwhile, after authorities demolished parts of Vanatara resort on Saturday morning, locals set the resort on fire. The resort is owned by Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.
Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case.
Meanwhile, locals also protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as she reached All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh hospital to meet the victim's family.
During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that there was a verbal argument between Pulkit Arya and the woman. Following which, Pulkit told the other two accused that “the girl is upset, let us take her to Rishikesh.”
Once the accused and the woman reached the Chilla canal, their argument flared up. Pulkit blamed the woman for revealing the talks between the two to her colleagues. She then accused him of asking her to develop relations with the visitors of the resort.
The young woman said that she will tell everyone about what is happening in the resort. She then threw the key accused’s phone in the canal. The three men, in an inebriated condition, then thrashed the woman and pushed her in the canal, the police said.
Twists and turns on how the three arrested accused tried to mislead the police have also come to the surface.
