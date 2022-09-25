'Trying To Turn Me Into a Prostitute': Murdered Receptionist in a Text to Friend

Pauri Garhwal: The accused, arrested by the police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, in Pauri Garhwal district, on Saturday, 24 September.
Before the teenager who refused "special services" in a Uttarakhand resort was murdered, she had sent messages to her friend on WhatsApp, seemingly confirming the allegations of her being forced into prostitution, NDTV reported on Sunday, 25 September.
While describing her experience working in the resort as a receptionist, one of the messages read, "They are trying to turn me into a prostitute." The screenshots of these texts have gone viral on the internet.
The police have said that an initial investigation shows that the messages were from the victim, but a more rigorous forensic analysis will also be conducted.
Furthermore, a call recording audio clip, reportedly from the victim, is being shared where she can be heard crying on the phone.
A Facebook friend of the victim has also mentioned that she was killed because she refused to offer "special services" to the guests in the resort owned by Pulkit Arya.
The owner of the resort Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta confessed to the crime after the police questioned them and now have been arrested for the murder of the teenager.
Civic authorities have also taken action by demolishing parts of the resort after deeming it "illegal." The remaining parts were torched by angry locals who demanded the complete demolition of the resort.
An angry mob also attacked the police car in which the three accused were being taken to court.
The state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised "the harshest action" against those involved in the heinous crime.