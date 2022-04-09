United States' NSA Told Us Not To Go To Moscow: Pak Foreign Minister SM Qureshi

Image used for representational purpose.
On Saturday, 9 April, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister SM Qureshi accused the USA’s National Security Advisor (NSA) for calling them and asking them not to go to Moscow, earlier this year.
He said, “Before we leave for Moscow, the National Security Advisor (NSA) of the USA calls the NSA of Pakistan, and says 'Do not go'. Where does it happen, that one country stops another's bilateral visit?”
Late February, just before Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, the Pakistan Prime Minister had met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This move had been called ‘ill-timed’ and ‘foolhardy’ by experts.
However, the Foreign Minister said on Saturday, “When Moscow visit's decision was made, it had nothing to do with the Ukraine war. Discussions were going on for two months, the date came, and PM decided to go. You can keep smiling, but it's on record.”
This comment was made after the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved in the parliament on Saturday, 9 April.
The comment comes only a few days after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US was trying to punish Imran Khan for the visit.
She said in a statement that the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip.
She added, “The further development of the situation leaves no doubt that the United States decided to punish the 'disobedient' Imran Khan: a group of deputies of the same party of the prime minister 'suddenly' went over to the opposition and the question of a vote of no confidence in the head of government was immediately submitted to the parliament, the vote on which was scheduled for 3 April.”
She referred to the incident as an attempt of ‘shameless US interference in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes.’
(Sources: PTV and Dawn)
