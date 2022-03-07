Imran Khan Hits Out At Western Envoys for Urging Pakistan to Condemn Russia

The prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on 6 March, slammed Islamabad-based envoys of western countries who had urged Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves that whatever you say, we will do?" the Prime Minister said, while addressing a political rally.

"I want to ask the European Union ambassadors: Did you write such a letter to India?" Khan added, noting India's abstention.