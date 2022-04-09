Live: No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan Today
PM Imran Khan had addressed the nation late on Friday evening.
The no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday, 9 April, at 10 am.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan unanimously ruled on Thursday that National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan was unconstitutional and ruled in favour of restoring the National Assembly.
On Friday evening, Khan had, in an address to the nation had said he was disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict, that he would "not accept this imported government", and lauded Indians as being "self-respecting."
This happened after the no-confidence motion against the Khan government was disallowed on 3 April by Deputy Speaker Suri. Consequently, the National Assembly was dissolved by President Arif Alvi, and Khan was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan.
Imran Khan addressed the nation late on Friday evening and said he was disappointed by the SC verdict
A cabinet meeting had been called by PM Imran Khan on Friday
Khan had gone on to propose former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed's name as the caretaker prime minister of the country
Indians are 'Self Respecting': Imran Khan
Citing the example of Indians as being “self respecting” (khuddar qaum), Khan in his Friday evening’s address said no world power can dictate terms to them.
Further, he said:
“I will not accept this imported government, I will take to street….Only people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people.”
'Rampant Horse-Trading in the Opposition Camp': Imran Khan
Imran Khan said there is rampant horse-trading in the Opposition camp.
"Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts? I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Look at India,no one can dictate to India on their foreign policy (the way they dictate to us)."
Disappointed by Supreme Court Verdict: Imran Khan
"I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict," he said.
Khan complained that the Supreme Court did not take the matter of the “threat letter” seriously.
