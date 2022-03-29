Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on 3 April

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
(Photo: PTI/Rahmat Gul)
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced on Tuesday, 29 March, that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would take place on 3 April, Geo News reported.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he revealed the much-awaited date, adding that debate on the motion, tabled by Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on 28 March, would begin on Tuesday.
Rasheed said that the final decision would be taken at the last hour, adding that PM Imran Khan would "play" till the last ball.
He also said that the official notification would be issued after the PM accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
"In politics, some people win even after losing," he said.
Following the power shows of the government and the Opposition, he said that all containers had been removed in Islamabad and all roads were clear.
The Minister said that the Chaudhry brothers were with PTI. He, however, hoped that the MQM-P would soon announce its decision in favour of the government.
"Their decision will be a decisive one," he added.
"All those who have planned international conspiracies to remove PM Imran Khan will fail miserably," he said, adding that all eyes were on the Supreme Court's decision, Geo News reported.
