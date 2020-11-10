8 Stories You May Have Missed Amid Bihar Assembly Poll Results

ICYMI, Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court, and Trump has accused Pfizer, among other news. The Quint If you are a little tired of reading about nothing but the Bihar Assembly election results all day, look no further. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) News ICYMI, Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court, and Trump has accused Pfizer, among other news.

If you are a little tired of reading about nothing but the Bihar Assembly election results all day, look no further. Here is a collection of stories from Tuesday, 10 November, that you may have missed.

1. Arnab Goswami Moves SC

Republic TV founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court of India to challenge the order of the Bombay High Court which rejected his pleas for interim bail.

The High Court on Monday, 9 November, had refused to grant Goswami interim bail using its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, saying he should instead go to a sessions court and apply for a regular bail. Goswami filed his challenge in the apex court on Tuesday, 10 November.

2. Trump Accuses Pfizer of Preventing Him a ‘Vaccine Win’

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 9 November, alleged that the Food and Drug Administration and the Democrats withheld the announcement on COVID-19 vaccine prior to the elections to prevent him a “vaccine win”. He alleged that Pfizer did not have the courage to announce the results on the effectiveness of the vaccine before the presidential elections. A day earlier, Pfizer and BioNTech SE reportedly said that their COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90 percent of infections in a study with tens of thousands of volunteers. This, according to Bloomberg, is being deemed as the most encouraging scientific advancement so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

3. Fresh Antitrust Probe Against Google

The Competition Commission of India announced that it would review claims that Google promotes Google Pay during the setting up of Android phones (and if retailers have a choice to avoid this). The Indian watchdog claims this may be disadvantageous to apps facilitating UPI payment as well as users. It was also alleged but not investigated that Google skews search results on Play Store “unfairly”, favouring Google Pay over other apps.

4. ‘Misinformation’ Tag on BJP Minister’s Video an Error

Social media site Facebook has removed the “misinformation” tag from a video shared by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Opposition leaders of shouting “pro-Pakistan” slogans. Facebook had tagged the video as “false information” on Saturday, 7 November, to prevent users from sharing it.

5. Xi, Modi to Meet for the First Time amid Standoff

Amid the border row between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The SCO, hosted by Russian President Vladmir Putin, is expected to provide a platform for the first set of negotiations and communications between the two leaders. Being an intergovernmental international organisation, the SCO is hosting the summit virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its goal is to strengthen both trust and relations among the member states.

6. Indian-Origin Doctors on America’s COVID-19 Task Force

Indian American doctors – Dr Atul Gawande and Dr Vivek Murthy – have now joined US President-elect Joe Biden's newly formed COVID task force. The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts, will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff. The board will be led by co-chairs Dr David Kessler, Dr Vivek Murthy, and Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith.

7. LSR Girl’s Death by Suicide Puts DU in Spotlight

Students and women groups staged protests in Delhi, demanding justice for a student of the LSR College for Women, who allegedly died by suicide in her hometown in Telangana on 2 November citing financial difficulties triggered by the lockdown. Students pointed out the ‘digital divide’ which disallows students from lower economic backgrounds to access classes, internet, and data packs. The family of the 19-year-old, who had scored 98.5 percent in Class 12, said she left behind a note written in Telugu, which said, “Because of me, my family is facing many financial problems. I am a burden for my family. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live.”

8. China Refuses to Congratulate Joe Biden