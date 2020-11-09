Data Shows COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in Trial, Says Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE has reportedly prevented more than 90 percent of infections in a study with tens of thousands of volunteers. This, according to Bloomberg, is being deemed as the most encouraging scientific advancement so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

These findings are based on a preliminary analysis, according to BBC, and Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are presently underway, reported AFP.

Further, AFP reported that protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings. AFP reported that Pfizer stocks soared 17 percent prior to trading opening on Wall Street opening after the news.

More Details

According to Bloomberg, the preliminary results carve the way for companies to seek authorisation for emergency-use from regulators, if further research, too, deems the shot safe. According to Independent, the companies have informed that so far they have not found any serious safety concerns. AFP also reported that the companies have said that they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Pfizer’s Statement

According to Pfizer’s statement, Albert Bourla, the company’s chairman and chief executive, according to Independent, said: "Today is a great day for science and humanity.”

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman

Further Prof Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder and CEO said: “The first interim analysis of our global Phase 3 study provides evidence that a vaccine may effectively prevent COVID-19. This is a victory for innovation, science and a global collaborative effort.”

“When we embarked on this journey 10 months ago this is what we aspired to achieve. Especially today, while we are all in the midst of a second wave and many of us in lockdown, we appreciate even more how important this milestone is on our path towards ending this pandemic and for all of us to regain a sense of normality. We will continue to collect further data as the trial continues to enroll for a final analysis planned when a total of 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued.” Prof Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder

The Pfizer statement said that the the Phase 3 clinical trial began on 27 July and has enrolled 43,538 participants to date, 38,955 of whom received a second dose of the vaccine candidate on 8 November, 2020.



The statement added:



“Approximately 42% of global participants and 30% of US participants have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds. The trial is continuing to enroll and is expected to continue through the final analysis when a total of 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued. The study also will evaluate the potential for the vaccine candidate to provide protection against COVID-19 in those who have had prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, as well as vaccine prevention against severe COVID-19 disease. In addition to the primary efficacy endpoints evaluating confirmed COVID-19 cases accruing from 7 days after the second dose, the final analysis now will include, with the approval of the FDA, new secondary endpoints evaluating efficacy based on cases accruing 14 days after the second dose as well.”

(With inputs from BBC, AFP and Independent.)