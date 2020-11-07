BJP Min Falsely Claims ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised in Assam

In reality, AIUDF supporters were saying “Aziz Khan Zindabad” to welcome member of parliament Aziz Khan. Abhilash Mallick BJP leaders claimed “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised in Assam. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof In reality, AIUDF supporters were saying “Aziz Khan Zindabad” to welcome member of parliament Aziz Khan.

BJP leader and Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted a video on 6 November, Friday, claiming that it showed supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogans at Silchar Airport in Assam. However, we found that the AIUDF supporters were saying "Aziz Khan zindabad" to welcome Aziz Ahmed Khan, who is an AIUDF Member of Legislative assembly (MLA).

CLAIM

The tweet that Sarma shared read, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind”. Other BJP leaders also posted the video with the same claim.

An archive of the post can be found here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

The tweet was then picked up by national media outlets like Times Now, CNN News18 and News Nation. Some regional channels, like News Live, also picked up the news.

An archive of the post can be found here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

Also read: Old Video from 2019 LS Polls Shared as EVM Manipulation in Bihar

An archive of the post can be found here.

The video was also shared by other social media users with the same claim.

An archive of the post can be found here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

When we did a keyword search for “Badruddin Ajmal in Assam” we found several news reports from 5 November when Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF chief reached Silchar Airport and was welcomed by his supporters. We looked for videos posted by AIUDF supporters and came across several videos from different vantage points. After analysing the videos carefully, we could hear the supporters shouting “Aziz Khan Zindabad” and Aziz Bhai Zindabad”. Aziz Ahmed Khan who is an AIUDF MLA from Assam’s Karimganj South Vidhan Sabha constituency was accompanying Ajmal at the airport. Slogans of “AIUDF zindabad” were also raised. Videos posters by AIUDF supporters can be found here and here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

AIDUF also put out a clarification on their Twitter handle and said that the slogan raised at the venue was “Aziz Khan zindabad” and not “Pakistan zindabad”.

An archive of the post can be found here.

So, claims made by several BJP leaders that “Pakistan zindabad” slogans were raised at Silchar airport were false. Meanwhile, a police complaint on the raising of slogans has been registered and Cachar Additional SP, J Das, told news agency ANI that an investigation was underway.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)