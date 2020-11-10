SCO Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Xi to Meet First Time Post Border Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a virtual interaction with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on 10 November, Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two world leaders amid the five-month long border standoff between the countries in Ladakh.

The SCO summit is being hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in a first will be held virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SCO is an intergovernmental international organisation, the creation of which was announced on 15 June 2001 with the goal to strengthen relations and trust among member states.