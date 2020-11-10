SCO Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Xi to Meet First Time Post Border Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a virtual interaction with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on 10 November, Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two world leaders amid the five-month long border standoff between the countries in Ladakh. The SCO summit is being hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in a first will be held virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SCO is an intergovernmental international organisation, the creation of which was announced on 15 June 2001 with the goal to strengthen relations and trust among member states.

“The prime minister will lead the Indian delegation to the 20th Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, which will be held in the virtual format on 10 November. This is the third meeting where we will be participating as full members,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on 6 November, Friday, reported The Print.

Modi and Xi will Meet on 4 Occasions in November

Modi will also meet with the Chinese President, Xi for the ASEAN Summit scheduled to be held from 13-15 November, chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; the BRICS meeting on 17 November, and the G-20 Summit on 21-22 November. The two leaders last shared a platform on 26 March at the virtual G-20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and have met at least 18 times in the last six years, reported The Indian Express.

No Progress on Disengagement

“It has been five months since the standoff began, and in Moscow last month, the foreign ministers adopted a five-pronged approach to disengage and de-escalate early,” sources told The Indian Express. “But there has been no progress in disengagement since then, although there has been no escalation either. We will have to see if the intent to disengage is there or not in the coming weeks.”

There have been eight rounds of military talks, six rounds of diplomatic talks and at least one face-to-face meeting between the Indian and Chinese NSAs, Defence ministers and External Affairs ministers reported The Indian Express.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, had meetings with their counterparts in the Chinese Government, Wei Fenghe and Wang Yi respectively but the five-month long border stand-off has still not been fully resolved. The countries want to begin de-escalation of forces as soon as possible as soldiers were exposed to minus 20 degrees Celsius in Eastern Ladakh, Line of Actual Control (LAC).

So far both the countries have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible. Officials told The Indian Express chances of a border thaw at the SCO meeting are “bleak”, given the hard positions the two sides have taken. The virtual format doesn’t allow the leaders to retreat for informal negotiations unlike the past summits.