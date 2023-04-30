Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

The Supreme Court holds that the right to life means the right to a dignified life, which includes the right to a dignified death. The question, therefore, is whether we can provide dignified life and death to our teeming millions, now at 1.43 billion and growing with all the pressures on land, forest, water and air already being felt. Our 10 % of the population above 60 years in 2019 is estimated to be 19.6% by 2050, not much below the projected ratio of even the USA [which is estimated to be 22%]. The ‘25-year-long runway’ of the ‘young’ will meet 30 crore old people. Dignified life to all will be a fiscal and logistics challenge.

CKG Nair for The New Indian Express