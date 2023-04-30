Marriage Equality: Centre's View of the Constitution Is Flawed

It needs no greater emphasis that India’s Constitution is a living document, that is to say, it takes into account the social realities of India and accommodates the lived experiences of its people.

The framers did not think of the Constitution as an exhaustive, self-contained bill of rights; rather, it was devised as an enabling framework which could be interpreted and re-interpreted to balance competing interests.

Making such a framework was not an easy task, as an arduous burden had to be discharged: a large number of marginalised interest groups, with diverse sets of grievances and demands, had to be given a stake in governance.

Naturally, it was impossible to create an omnibus document which could account for all such demands. The Constitution was, therefore, formulated as a fluid document, the contours of which could be expanded to fit in the hitherto excluded groups.

To what event can this ‘transformative’ nature of India’s Constitution be attributed, one may ask.

The answer lies in the origin of the document.

The Indian Constitution was drafted in the wake of a nationalist struggle for independence. The subjects of an imperial power were adopting self-rule, and were transforming into citizens of a welfare state. The prevailing ideal of independent India was not the pre-eminence of the State – it was the superiority of the rights of its citizens.

More importantly, the overarching thrust of this canopy of rights was creation of a ‘representative’ democracy in the true sense of the term, where even the smallest of minority occupy a seat at the table.

Arguably, in the last 70 years or so, the Constitution has continued to be ‘transformative’. To borrow from Advocate Gautam Bhatia’s ‘The Transformative Constitution: A Radical Biography in Nine Acts’, it has transformed not only the political relationship between the State and the individual, but also the social relationships upon which the law and polity operate.

This is not only to the credit of the Constitution, but also its final arbiter: the Supreme Court of India.