India with an estimated population of about 143 crores currently has surpassed China to become the most populous country in the world. This medal highlights the underlying sorry state of economic growth in India; which should be a much greater worry.

In 1950, the Chinese population was about 54 crore; larger by a little over one-half of the Indian population of about 35 crore. In less than 75 years, India has wiped out the gap and has overtaken China. By 2100, the estimated Indian population of about 153 crore will be nearly double the Chinese population of roughly 77 crore.