BLO Deaths, Fake Names, BJP vs TMC: What’s Really Unfolding in SIR-Bound Bengal?

Madhab Hansda has not been able to forget the phone call from three weeks ago—no matter how hard he tries. It was the last time his wife, Namita, called him.

An Anganwadi teacher, Namita was the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at booth no. 263 under the Monteswar Assembly constituency in West Bengal's East Burdwan district. While collecting forms from door to door for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Namita fainted and collapsed in the middle of the road.

As she regained consciousness on her way to Kalna Hospital, she called Madhab and asked him to “come and take me home.”

But the Adivasi teacher-turned-BLO could not return home that day. She died of a brain stroke at the hospital.