Bihar: SIR Deletions Exceed Win Margins in 75 Seats NDA Snatched From Opposition

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections delivered a sweeping mandate for the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), while Congress and RJD's Mahagathbandhan (MGB) were reduced to its weakest tallies in years.

Gains by NDA, which won 202 out of 243 seats in the state, spanned districts that had previously been considered opposition strongholds.