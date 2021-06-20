Join Hands With BJP: Sena MLA Advises Uddhav in Viral Letter

"Several central agencies are behind me and other Shiv Sena leaders, like Anil Parab and Ravindra Waikar. They and their families are being harassed," Sarnaik wrote in the letter which reached the Chief Minister's Office on 10 June.

"If the Shiv Sena and the BJP come together again, these leaders can be spared such harassment," he wrote.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided several properties of the Shiv Sena MLA in connection with a money laundering case in 2020.

On 9 June, he, along with sons Vihang and Purvesh and a relative Yogesh Chandegala, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest and restraining the ED from investigating the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) money laundering case, The Times of India had reported.