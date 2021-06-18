Maharashtra Student First To Get Job as Scientist at ISRO

Somnath Mali is the first student from Maharashtra to be selected as a senior scientist at ISRO
Somnath Mali, a student from Sarkoli, Pandharpur, located in Maharashtra has become the first student to get a job as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). He will be working as a scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Somnath holds a B.Tech in mechanical engineering and was pursuing mechanical design from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.
"I applied for Isro in 2016, but I was not able to clear my written exams then. In 2019, on the basis of my MTech degree, I applied for this ISRO job. I got selected on June 2, 2021 as a senior scientist," said Mali in a statement to India Today.
Somnath's parents work as farmers in their village, and him achieving these feats in his career is nothing short of a moment of pride for the family.
He secured the 916th rank in the GATE exam, following which he received admission in IIT, Delhi.
