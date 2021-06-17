Islamophobia to Casteism, How Hate Thrives Unchecked on Clubhouse

She was speaking in a weekend Clubhouse room titled ‘The Civil Conversation on Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra' with over 800 people.

In the same room, one Aparna points out that “India was partitioned based on religion, and hence adding the word ‘secular’ to its Constitution is a betrayal towards Hindus.” Bringing up the citizenship debate, she said, “As a country, we have limited resources. Before coming to India, they (Muslims) were living in a place whose resources they are entitled to. If they now start using our resources, obviously there will be resistance. We are giving them our resources to exploit it.”

To this, the moderator warned, “Please be careful, this room might be getting recorded. And I would urge the speakers to talk about Hinduism and Hindutva and not go into other religions.”

The room remained active for over three hours on Saturday, 12 June. For the two hours that this reporter was a part of the room as a listener, the conversations largely revolved around “how Hindus have been tortured for decades in their own country”, how ‘”Hindu scriptures and slogans like Ahimsa Parmo Dharma is half-truth and the full reading of the Sanskrit phrase would reveal that picking up arms to protect their religion is a part of Hindu religion", “who is a real Hindu”, how “Hindus are living under the threat of Muslims in India and one would realise the magnitude of the fear once the Census 2021 is released".