‘We Trekked on Glaciers & Carried COVID Aid to Himalayan Villages’

Most of the villages in the Dharchula tehsil, where we managed to provide aid, don't have proper roads and telecommunication services. When the weather turned bad and it rained, the roads got blocked. Then the only mode of transport to reach these areas – a 4×4 vehicle – would also be unable to go any further.

In such situations, volunteers had to trek through the mountains and glaciers for several hours with the load of relief materials on their shoulders.