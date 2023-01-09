Did Rahul Gandhi Refer to Population in Rupees During Bharat Jodo Yatra?

A short clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking about population and money is being shared on social media, where he is heard referring to India's population as "140 crore rupees."

Who is sharing this video?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the video on his verified account, along with BJP Darbhanga MLA Murari Mohan Jha.

