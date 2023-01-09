In Photos: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Sees All-Women March in Haryana

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, kicked off from Haryana's Khanpur Kolian on Monday, 9 January, with an all-women walk as the march entered its 114th day.

The march had entered Kurukshetra on Sunday with a large number of people joining the yatra, including former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many other retired top officials of the defence services. The march will enter Ambala later on Monday.

This is the second leg of the march in Haryana, with the first one passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad on 21-23 December.

The march is expected to conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.