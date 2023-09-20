Women's Reservation Bill: 'INDIA' Supports It But Has 2 Main Points of Criticism

The tabling of the women's reservation Bill by the Narendra Modi government put the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) into a bit of a dilemma. The reason for this is that while some parties like the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the Left have historically been supporters of the Bill, others like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had opposed it in the past.

The Bill had the potential of creating divisions within the INDIA bloc but that didn't happen with parties coordinating effectively among themselves. In the end, the alliance is likely to support the Bill and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi may lead the debate from their side.

The Bill itself gave the Opposition coalition two points of criticism that enabled it to achieve broad unity within its ranks.