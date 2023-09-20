Implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill: The Devil Is in the Delay

In its current form, all that the Women’s Reservation Bill does is continue to feed the mirage of a 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, without any likelihood of it coming into effect anytime soon.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
That the Women’s Reservation Bill has been brought out of its hibernation (it was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the tenure of the UPA government, after which it lapsed), and will soon be on its way to becoming a law, is already being trumpeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as yet another one of its "historic” achievements.
Introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September, the bill seeks to provide 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, the state Assemblies, and the legislature of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The bill, brought in as the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2023, also extends the quota to the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and is likely to be passed in both houses of Parliament, even though several parties are unhappy with certain aspects of it.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi grandly put it on the floor of the new Parliament building: he has been chosen by God for the task of empowering and strengthening women.
Expect many more such high-blown statements from Modi and other BJP leaders with regard to the women’s reservation law in the run-up to the general elections in 2024.
But let us pause and look at what exactly the bill achieves with regard to empowering women.
The bill states that the 33 percent reservation will kick in only after the next delimitation exercise (the redrawing of constituencies) has been carried out based on the latest census data. Now the census, which was supposed to take place in 2021, was pushed back because of the outbreak of COVID-19 and is yet to be held.
Even if it is held next year – which is unlikely since it is an election year – delimitation itself is frozen until 2026. Hence, the earliest that you can expect to see women’s reservation coming into force is the 2029 general elections.
Needless to say, most Opposition parties, including the Congress, which has consistently been at the forefront of the effort to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the past, are insisting that the government remove the conditionality clause and implement the bill at once.
Yoking women’s reservation to the delimitation exercise, which will be carried out at an uncertain future date, is tantamount to putting the law on ice, they say.
They have a point. Delimitation, whenever it happens, is likely to be severely contentious. It will, in all probability, reduce the proportion of seats from the south in the increased number of seats in Parliament, since the southern states have better development metrics than the states in the North, and, hence, a lower growth rate of population. The southern states will not take kindly to seeing their representation in Parliament cut back, and there may be legal challenges to it.
The Congress and many other Opposition parties are also demanding a quota within a quota, pressing for seats to be reserved for women from Other Backward Castes (OBCs) within the 33 percent quota.
Though this provision was not part of the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, the Congress has made a subtle pivot on this score, no doubt to play up to OBC sentiments. In her speech in Parliament on 20 September, Sonia Gandhi called for a caste census to ensure adequate representation for women from the SC, ST, and the OBCs.
While the BJP will doubtless leverage it to paint itself as the unparalleled champion of women before it faces the electorate in 2024, the Opposition may rightfully put question marks on the ruling party’s intent, since by linking the law to delimitation, the government has wriggled out of the job of implementing it.
Even after the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed, 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Legislatures will continue to remain nothing more than a promise, and moreover, one mired in delays and complications.
As always, it is so much easier to talk about empowering women than actually empowering them.
(Shuma Raha is a journalist and author. She tweets @ShumaRaha. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
