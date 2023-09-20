Implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill: The Devil Is in the Delay

But let us pause and look at what exactly the bill achieves with regard to empowering women.

The bill states that the 33 percent reservation will kick in only after the next delimitation exercise (the redrawing of constituencies) has been carried out based on the latest census data. Now the census, which was supposed to take place in 2021, was pushed back because of the outbreak of COVID-19 and is yet to be held.

Even if it is held next year – which is unlikely since it is an election year – delimitation itself is frozen until 2026. Hence, the earliest that you can expect to see women’s reservation coming into force is the 2029 general elections.