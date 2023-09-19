Historic Women's Reservation Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha: Five Key Highlights

Image used for representation.
The Women's Reservation Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September, by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The bill has been titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.
The bill, if passed, will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which is likely to take place in 2027, as per details of the legislation.
The bill promises 33 percent or 181 seats for women will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.
However, there will be no reservation in either the Rajya Sabha or the state legislative councils.
The reservation will be in place only for 15 years after the bill becomes an Act.
The reserved seats/constituencies will be rotated after every delimitation exercise.
Out of these 181 seats, one-third will be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The bill does not mention any reservation for Other Backward Classes though.
For now, 181 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha have been reserved for women. But this is likely to change – with the next census.
Opposition parties have varied reactions to it, however.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is just making a 'vague promise.'
He asked, "The reservation for women will come into effect only following the first decadal Census conducted AFTER the Women’s Reservation Bill has become an Act. When will this Census take place? The Bill also says the reservation come into effect only after the publication of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise thereafter. Will the Census and delimitation be done before the 2024 elections?"
News agency PTI also quoted Congress leaders as saying that this is a "huge betrayal" of the hopes of crores of Indian women.
Former Parliamentarian Prakash Ambedkar also took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that he had concerns about the Bill. He said,
Published: 19 Sep 2023,02:19 PM IST