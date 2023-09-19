Historic Women's Reservation Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha: Five Key Highlights

The Women's Reservation Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September, by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The bill has been titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.

The bill, if passed, will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which is likely to take place in 2027, as per details of the legislation.