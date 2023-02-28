Linked to AAP & Excise Case: Why BRS' Future Depends on Kavitha's Fate

Kavitha’s name figured in the first of CBI’s charge sheet and the leader greeted it with poise. She announced her full cooperation with the investigation and even made statements against the BJP for targeting leaders of the Opposition without proof.

In the recent past, Kavitha was seen actively involving in BRS’ national activities. When the first public meeting of BRS was organised in Khammam, Kavitha, and not KTR, was present to support K Chandrahsekar Rao. “She has been meeting with the leaders of the Opposition and is expected to play an important role in Delhi for the BRS,” a BRS source said. The coveted role is expected to be that of the national secretary of the party. BRS has K Chandrashekar Rao as its national president.

As BRS is a fledging party in national politics, Kavitha has much work to do at the organisational level, party sources said.