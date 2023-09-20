Women's Reservation Bill Should Have Sub-Quota for SC/ST, OBCs: Sonia Gandhi

"We support the Women's Reservation Bill," Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said as the debate on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' kicked off in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September.

"For the first time, Constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi. It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by seven votes. Later, Congress government, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha. As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies. Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill," she said.