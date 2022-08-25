Jat Factor, Amit Shah Connection: Why Bhupendra Chaudhary Was Made UP BJP Chief

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is the new chief of the Uttar Pradesh BJP.
After much speculation over several frontrunners and reports of infighting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 25 August, appointed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as the new president of the party's Uttar Pradesh (UP) unit.
Currently a member of the UP Legislative Council (MLC) and the minister for Panchayati Raj in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state cabinet, Chaudhary is all set to replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who is now a minister in the cabinet.
The BJP's move to select Chaudhary as the head of the state party unit is being seen by many as an attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community. Moreover, UP will become the third state where the BJP will be led by a Jat leader, after OP Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.
Here is a look at the leader's past, his rise to the party chief post, and what made him the obvious choice for the role:
Jat Votes: Chaudhary's appointment is being seen as an attempt to counter the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party alliance in western UP and influence Jat voters in the BJP's favour.
Regional Balance: It is also noteworthy that CM Yogi Adityanath hails from eastern UP and has ensured votes for the party from that region. Hence, the BJP also appears to be making attempts to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who hails from western Uttar Pradesh, where the Jat community is dominant.
Preparation for 2024 Elections: Another reason behind Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary becoming the state president is the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024. In 2019, the western Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, and Amroha went to the Bahujan Samaj Party. These seats are dominated by Jats, and except Nagina, Jats also play a decisive role in Saharanpur, Bijnor, and Amroha. Therefore, Jat seems like an obvious choice from the region.
Close to Amit Shah: Chaudhary is considered close to Home Minister Amit Shah and has good organisational experience as he was in charge of western UP from 2011-18. He has also held various other posts, including that of the party treasurer and district president of the Moradabad district unit.
Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western UP, is considered to have a strong hold on the community, which was seen as one of the significant voter bases for the BJP prior to the massive year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws. The community was at the forefront of the protest.
In the wake of the agitation, the BJP lost some of its grip in the 2022 state Assembly elections, which it secured in the preceding polls (2017).
As per some speculations, this move can help the party in over 15-Jat dominated seats in the region.
Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Chaudhary said he would take everyone along.
"I will try to achieve the target fixed for the 2024 polls under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We have fixed the target of winning all 80 seats in UP," Chaudhary told reporters, while discussing the Lok Sabha polls.
Born to a family of farmers in Mahendri Sikanderpur village of Moradabad in 1966, Chaudhary studied up to 12th from RN Inter College of the district. He joined the BJP in 1991, after being a part of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
His only electoral attempt was against the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1999. He lost the elections and came second with just over half the votes secured by Yadav.
As a minister, his achievements included making a record number of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and getting all 75 UP districts declared open defecation free, reported news agency PTI.
In December 2021, Chaudhary said if the Yogi Adityanath government returned to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would start wearing janeu, a sacred thread worn by Hindus, and chant Lord Ram's name, reported NDTV.
When asked why he was making such a remark, he said that "we are taking our agenda forward. Due to this agenda, Akhilesh Yadav has begun going to Hanuman temples and offering prayers."
In response to the remark, Owaisi told PTI, "What is wrong with you people? If someone makes an obnoxious statement, you want my reaction? What type of reaction do you want from me? I don't want to comment on such mad statements."
In 2014, he, along with others, was booked for allegedly attacking policemen during a protest. However, a special court acquitted all 74 accused in the case.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
