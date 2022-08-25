Jat Factor, Amit Shah Connection: Why Bhupendra Chaudhary Was Made UP BJP Chief

After much speculation over several frontrunners and reports of infighting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 25 August, appointed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as the new president of the party's Uttar Pradesh (UP) unit.

Currently a member of the UP Legislative Council (MLC) and the minister for Panchayati Raj in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state cabinet, Chaudhary is all set to replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who is now a minister in the cabinet.