'Party Bigger Than Govt': Keshav Maurya's Tweet Hints at New UP BJP Chief

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday, 21 August, said the "organisation is bigger than the government," amid speculation of the BJP appointing a new party chief in the state.

Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, had earlier resigned from the post of the state BJP chief.

In a one-line tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, "Sangathan sarkaar se barhaa hai!" (the organisation is bigger than the government!).