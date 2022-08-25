Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is the New Chief of Uttar Pradesh BJP
(Photo: Facebook/Bhupendra Chaudhary)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday, 25 August, was appointed as the new chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.
Chaudhary is currently the minister for Panchayati Raj in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.
The announcement comes after Chaudhary's reported meeting with BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday.
Chaudhary's appointment is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.
Uttar Pradesh is now the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after OP Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.
As per sources, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state chief.
(With inputs from PTI.)
