Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is the New Chief of Uttar Pradesh BJP

A Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh, Bhupendra Chaudhary's appointment is seen as an outreach to the community.
(Photo: Facebook/Bhupendra Chaudhary)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday, 25 August, was appointed as the new chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Chaudhary is currently the minister for Panchayati Raj in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.

The announcement comes after Chaudhary's reported meeting with BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday.

He will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who ha been made a minister in Adityanath's government.

Bhupendra Chaudhary's Appointment an Outreach to Jats in UP

Chaudhary's appointment is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Uttar Pradesh is now the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after OP Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.

As per sources, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state chief.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Published: 25 Aug 2022,02:50 PM IST
