Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is the New Chief of Uttar Pradesh BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday, 25 August, was appointed as the new chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Chaudhary is currently the minister for Panchayati Raj in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.

The announcement comes after Chaudhary's reported meeting with BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday.