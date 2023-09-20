Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi To Open Debate on Women's Reservation Bill

Parliament Session Live Updates: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, also termed as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September.
The Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The first-ever sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were held in the new Parliament building on Tuesday following an event at the old building's Central Hall and three photo sessions of MPs.
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the words "socialist" and "secular" were missing in the new copies of the Constitution handed out to MPs on Tuesday.
PM Narendra Modi has called for the new Parliament building to be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.
The event at the old building's Central Hall was addressed by PM Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal, and Maneka Gandhi.
Words 'Socialist, Secular' Missing From New Copies of Constitution: Adhir
“The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn’t have the words ‘socialist secular’. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn’t have those words, it is a matter of concern," he told news agency ANI.
"Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue," Chowdhury added.
What Is the Women's Reservation Bill?
The bill, if passed, will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which is likely to take place in 2027, as per details of the legislation.
The bill promises 33 percent or 181 seats for women will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.
However, there will be no reservation in either the Rajya Sabha or the state legislative councils.
The reservation will be in place only for 15 years after the bill becomes an Act.
The reserved seats/constituencies will be rotated after every delimitation exercise.
Within seats reserved for SC/STs, one third will be reserved for women within these categories.
Sonia Gandhi To Open Debate on Women's Reservation Bill
