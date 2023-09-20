Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi To Open Debate on Women's Reservation Bill

Parliament Session Live Updates: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, also termed as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September.

The Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The first-ever sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were held in the new Parliament building on Tuesday following an event at the old building's Central Hall and three photo sessions of MPs.