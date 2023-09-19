'Quota Within Quota': Understanding Caste Dynamics of Women's Reservation Bill

The Lower House of the Indian Parliament has 545 seats of which elections are held on 543 seats whereas two are reserved for Anglo-Indians.

At present 84 of these 543 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 412 seats are unreserved.

If the Women's Reservation Bill is passed, one-third of seats reserved for SCs and STs will be reserved for women belonging to these categories.

This means 28 out of 84 seats reserved for SCs will be reserved for SC women. And 16 out of 47 seats reserved for STs will be reserved for ST women.