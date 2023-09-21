Women's Reservation Bill: Which State Has the Highest Proportion of Women MLAs?

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Women Reservation Bill with 454 members of the Lok Sabha supporting The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill 2023. Representatives of all political parties unanimously agreed on the need for more women representation in the country’s legislative bodies, even as many of them pointed out the absence of OBC reservation in the bill.

The Bill provides for one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha as well as State Assemblies. Presently, the Lok Sabha has 14.94 per cent women MPs, while 14.05 per cent women MPs make up the Rajya Sabha.

The representation of women MLAs in state assemblies, however, ranges anywhere from an abysmal zero per cent to up to 15 per cent across different states.