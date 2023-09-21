Parliament LIVE Updates: Women's Reservation Bill To Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Live Updates: The Women's Reservation Bill, or 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (NSVA), is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 September, after being cleared by the Lok Sabha the previous day.
The Bill, which seeks to provide 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state Assemblies, had passed with 454 votes in favour and two against it, despite several Opposition MPs demanding a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and implementation of the legislation without long delays.
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among the prominent MPs who debated the Bill in the lower House on Wednesday.
The special session of Parliament is scheduled to end on Friday, 22 September.
This is the first session of Parliament being held in the new Parliament building.
Repealing and Amending Bill To Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha
The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.
The Bill aims to repeal certain enactments and amend a drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in July this year.
Debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha
A number of prominent MPs debated the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi opened the debate on the issue, saying that women will have to wait for a long period of time until the Bill is implemented.
"For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years - two years, four years, six years, eight years," she said.
Rahul Gandhi said that the Bill was "incomplete" in his view and required a sub-quota for OBCs.
"There is one thing in my view that makes this Bill incomplete. I think OBC reservation should have been included in this Bill," he said, adding, "There are also two things that seem strange to me - one is the idea that you require a new census and the second is that you required a new delimitation to implement this Bill."
On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that for the Modi government, the issue of women's reservation is about "recognition" and not about politics. He also responded to Rahul Gandhi's claims of OBCs being sidelined over the Bill, saying that 29 percent of the BJP's MPs are from the OBC community.
Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress, saying that it was attempting to "mislead" the country over the issue of women's reservation.
"The Congress had proposed women's quota for not more than 15 years, but BJP guarantees reservation of seats for women. I express my gratitude towards PM Modi and Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) who didn't allow this desire of the Congress to become a reality," Irani said.
