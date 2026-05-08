Suvendu Adhikari's PA Killing: BJP's Response May Reveal its Bengal Playbook

"From where I was standing, his car was stopped about 30 metres away. I first heard three gunshots, then three more," Madhyamgram resident Jaya Kundu tells The Quint, a day after the horrific killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"They chased him from the crossing and did it here. All of them had black scarves on their faces. They deliberately chose a spot with no CCTV," Kundu alleges.

A newly minted supporter of the BJP who voted against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) this year, Kundu is clear on who the perpetrator is. "We know who is behind this. Locals know," she states assertively.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal is nothing new. Since counting day on 4 May, four other people have reportedly been killed in violent incidents across Bengal.