Post-Poll Bengal on Edge: Vandalism, Intimidation, and a PA’s Killing

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A day after counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mohd Khurshid was tending to his flocks of chicken when he heard about a mob entering Kolkata's New Market area with a bulldozer for a "victory rally".
"I immediately packed up and left. I had to leave without my livestock," he recounts to The Quint.
Although Khurshid's shop was left untouched, at least two linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and touts were razed to the ground, eyewitnesses allege to The Quint.
Since 4 May, sporadic, yet persistent, incidents of violence and vandalism have been reported from Kolkata as well as other parts of Bengal.
Tensions took an even graver turn on the night of 6 May when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was allegedly shot by unknown assailants who opened fire on his Scorpio car, killing him before he could reach the hospital.
It isn't just Madhyamgram or New Market. The past three days have seen a spate of similar incidents, many of which have emerged on social media as well, evoking reactions from both the TMC and the BJP.
Soumo Mondal, an activist who had been dining at the nearby Muslim-owned UP Bihar Restaurant, witnessed the "victory rally" in the New Market area on 5 May—and the demolitions that followed.
"First, they bulldozed a shop, probably selling cloth or garment, opposite the Kolkata Municipal Corporation building. That was around 7 pm. I caught it on camera," Mondal narrates.
At around 8 pm, the crowd reached SS Hogg Market, a 19th-century structure at the centre of New Market and a key wholesale market, especially for fish, meat, and fruits in the city. Here, the bulldozer razed a TMC office, and an alleged chicken shop that was on lease to the party workers in the office.
Another eyewitness, a photojournalist covering the incident for a national newspaper, recalls to The Quint,
The surprising thing, according to the photographer, was that all of this happened in front of police and paramilitary personnel.
"Officials from Lalbazar and New Market police stations, as well as the CRPF, were present. They just stood and watched," he alleges. The Quint reached out to New Market Police for a comment but was not met with a response.
The next day, speaking to The Quint, locals said the razing was not communally targeted per se, and were rather political attacks on TMC party workers and property, adding that the blatant Hindutva expression in the minority areas, however, is meant to act as a "symbol of dominance".
Meat-shop owner Khurshid, whose forefathers have been selling meat in Hogg market since 1938, clarifies, "The shop [which was razed along with the TMC office] was not even licenced... like ours which are all legal, with the vendors paying a fee to the corporation. But the act has created a sense of fear and foreboding anyway. It felt like deliberate provocation."
More such incidents of vandalism of TMC offices by unknown persons were reported, including from Kolkata's Ruby area (as well as other locations that The Quint could not independently verify.)
In Topsia neighbourhood of Kolkata's Kasba Assembly constituency, where the TMC scored victory, the night of 5 May was tense, too.
A local, on condition of anonymity, tells The Quint:
Most locals in the Muslim-density neighbourhood remained indoors, and reticent to speak when contacted afterwards.
TMC MLA Javed Ahmed Khan said, "The situation has since calmed down, with the crowd dispersing in about four-five hours. The forces eventually tried to reason with the mob. But this is total intimidation by the winning party. We strongly suspect they came here because this is a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood."
In a statement, the local police noted that "a law-and-order problem arose in parts of Topsia and Tiljala under the South-East Division, during which certain miscreants vandalised public property, etc. Prompt and effective intervention by the local police brought the situation under control immediately.”
It further added that two cases have been registered at Tiljala and Topsia police stations, and 40 accused persons arrested.
Several videos on social media depict how people—apparent BJP supporters with saffron flags and chants—defaced properties named to honour Muslim icons or anything pertaining to Islam.
In a video from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, verified by Alt News, a group of saffron-bearing men can be seen harassing a shop named Afrin Biriyani. The men can be heard telling those purportedly running the shop to "relocate," claiming it was situated too close to a Hindu temple.
"You have to relocate... we don't have a problem with you, but you can't be selling non-veg near a temple or running a shop with a Muslim name," the men can be heard saying in Bengali.
In Barasat's Champadali, mobs have "changed" the name of a park called "Shiraj Udyan"—named after Bengal's last nawab Shiraj-ud-Daula—to "Shivaji Udyan". They also broke a small bust of the ruler that had been installed under the gate.
In Noapada, several young persons on 4 May scaled a decorative gateway arch of Masjid Bari Road in Barasat. They broke off the letterings and replaced them with a hoarding reading “Netaji Pally.” Speaking to Zee 24 Ghanta, locals claimed that no one called "Shiraj" had ever visited Barasat, and that there were not enough "Muslim wards" in the area for things to be named after Muslims.
On 5 May, videos emerged of clashes breaking out near Kolkata University’s College Street campus after members of the BJP-affiliated students group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly attacked students affiliated with Left student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students' Organisation (DSO).
Students also alleged that no police or campus security personnel were present during the incident, raising concerns over student safety on campus.
Violence also spread to other parts of Bengal like Murshidabad where mobs have reportedly wreacked havoc. Local activist Asif Farooq tells The Quint that Lalbagh Eidgah has been "taken over" since the election results.
"The land was originally a Waqf property and had been under judicial dispute for some time. The court had ordered a barricade to remain in place till the matter is resolved," Farooq says. In videos, too, the crowd can be seen breaking the barricade and entering the Eidgah with saffron flags.
"The Muslims have been offering prayers at the Eidgah twice a year. Some people have apparently taken over now," he said. "The move has caused local tensions but people are scared to react."
Now, with the murder of Rath, the situation in West Bengal has become further volatile. BJP leaders have called it a “targeted assassination” and accusing the TMC leadership, including Mamata Banerjee, of fostering lawlessness. The TMC, in turn, has hit back with a demand for a court-monitored CBI probe.
On social media, supporters of the BJP are referring to Rath as "Sainik Shahid Rath".
In a statement, the TMC condemned the killing, saying:
“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI probe so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay,” it said.
Meanwhile, party leaders like Shamik Bhattacharya and Sajal Ghosh have warned that BJP will "not tolerate" anyone participating in post-poll acts. The party also countered the TMC's allegations, claiming that the mob consisted of TMC workers settling "older scores within the party, under the garb of saffron".
As tensions simmer, many point out that even as the state is "like a tinderbox right now", it is the responsibility of governments, law enforcement to ensure security.