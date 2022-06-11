Fresh Clashes Between Police & Protesters in Kolkata's Violence-Hit Howrah

Fresh clashes broke out between the police and a group of protesters in West Bengal's Kolkata on Saturday, 11 June, a day after communal violence and protests in the capital city over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.

The clashes were reported from Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after incidents of stone-pelting.

This comes even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been imposed in Howrah after the unrest on Friday.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)