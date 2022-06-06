WB Cabinet Passes Proposal To Make CM Mamata Chancellor of State Universities

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday, 6 June, passed a resolution to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chancellor of state-aided universities under different departments like Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Minority Affairs Department.
The resolution will have to be further passed in the state Assembly.
Currently, Governor Dhankhar is the Chancellor of all state universities, such as University of Calcutta, Rabindra Bharati University and Jadavpur University among others.
In May, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had said that the government will table a bill in the state Assembly to make CM Banerjee the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor.
In December last year, Basu had said that the government was mulling over replacing Dhankhar as the chancellor, as he did not cooperate in administrative matters.
"The governor does not extend any cooperation and unnecessarily holds back files, thus my department is constrained to consider replacing the governor with the chief minister as the Chancellor of different universities," Education Minister Basu had said.
