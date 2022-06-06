WB Cabinet Passes Proposal To Make CM Mamata Chancellor of State Universities

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday, 6 June, passed a resolution to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chancellor of state-aided universities under different departments like Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Minority Affairs Department.

The resolution will have to be further passed in the state Assembly.

Currently, Governor Dhankhar is the Chancellor of all state universities, such as University of Calcutta, Rabindra Bharati University and Jadavpur University among others.