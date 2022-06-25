'Want To See Him Become CM': People from Eknath Shinde's Native Village, Satara

The residents of Dare village in Maharashtra's Satara district, the native place of Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, recall the Shiv Sena leader as a "people's man" and some of them feel that the decisions he had taken in the past later turned out to be right.

The people from the village with around 80 households say they are standing strongly behind Shinde and want to see him become the state chief minister soon.