Maharashtra Live: Shinde Camp Alleges 'Withdrawl of Security of Family Members'
Catch all the live updates from the political crisis in Maharashtra here.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: As the political stalemate in Maharashtra continues, the Shiv Sena is expected to send notices to rebel MLAs on Saturday, 25 June, and has sought the disqualification of four more of its MLAs. So far, the Shiv Sena has sought the disqualification of at least 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.
Meanwhile, Shinde took to Twitter to allege "malicious withdrawl of security to family members of rebel MLAs." and wrote a letter to Thackeray and Maharashtra DGP over it.
Meanwhile, in an address to his party workers and senior leaders on Friday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tore into the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, saying that whatever they have achieved today is because of the legacy of the Shiv Sena and late party supremo Bal Thackeray.
"I challenge you to run the party without the Thackeray name," he said.
Thackeray also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engineering a coup on the Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and said that the ones who wanted the government toppled took advantage of his unavailability due to his health issues.
While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Thackeray at the latter's residence on Friday night, the Shiv Sena has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee at Sena Bhavan, Mumbai at 1 pm on Saturday.
Glimpses of the crisis from Friday:
- 01/07
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after a meeting, at Dadar, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/07
NCP President Sharad Pawar arrives to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree in Bandra, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/07
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi interacts with media as she comes out of Sena Bhavan after a meeting, at Dadar, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 04/07
Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe interacts with media outside Sena Bhavan after a meeting, at Dadar, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 05/07
Independent MLA Ravi Rana arrives to meet BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 06/07
Shiv Sena supporters gather outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays Matoshree residence, at Bandra in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
- 07/07
NCP MLA Vidya Chavan with her supporters stages an agitation outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays residence, at Bandra in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
The Shiv Sena on Friday said that the Eknath Shinde camp would not be able to stake claim to the party name and logo
The Maharashtra Police is on high alert, after Raut said that the party cadre will take to streets if needed
While sources said that Eknath Shinde has been offered the Deputy CM post by the BJP, the BJP on Friday issued an official statement to say that it had no role to play in the Sena crisis
Eknath Shinde currently has the support of at least 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and some more independents
Eknath Shinde Writes to Uddhav Over 'Withdrawal of Security to MLAs' Families'
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, and DGP Maharashtra regarding "malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs.
Taking to Twitter, Shinde said that it's the responsibility of the government to protect their families.
'If You Have the Courage...': Uddhav Thackeray to Shinde
Some key highlights from Uddhav Thackeray's address to party workers on Friday:
"If you say that this is not Bal Thackeray's Sena anymore, it should have ended in 2012. The Sena came to power twice after that and he (Eknath Shinde) was made a minister both times. He was given big portfolios which usually are held by CMs."
"Some party MPs and MLAs said two days ago told me that they won't go even if they are mutilated and are in Assam today."
"Challenge you to separate the Thackeray name from the Shiv Sena and run it successfully. If you don't want to use my pictures, never mind. But I challenge you to run the Shiv Sena without using Bal Thackeray's name or picture."
"The BJP wants that Uddhav should be left alone and everybody else should join them. The BJP might be able to break the ones who have been elected, but I challenge you to break their electors."
"You have no right to claim that I backstabbed the party in any manner, this is my party. The same way I decided to enter the MVA, I am free to walk out of it."
"This is a plot to finish the Shiv Sena. The BJP does not understand that Bal Thackeray never stood for the division of Hindu votes, but you are committing that sin. You (rebels) backstabbed the Sena by creating a rift in it."
BJP Wants To 'Finish Off' Shiv Sena: Uddhav
Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and also tore into the BJP, saying it wants to "finish off" his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.
Thackeray, whose government is also supported by the Congress, dared Shinde and the BJP to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party.
In a virtual address to party corporators, he said the common Shiv Sena workers were his "wealth", and as long as they were with him, he did not care about criticism by others.
The Shiv Sena has been "betrayed by its own people," he said, as his two-and-a-half-year old coalition government faced a crisis after a majority of Sena MLAs joined Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati.
Sena To Issue Notices to 16 Rebel MLAs
The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said.
The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said on Friday.
The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said.
“Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai," Sawant said.
The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.
