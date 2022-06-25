'Act of Revenge': Eknath Shinde Claims Security of Rebels' Families Withdrawn

Reacting to the letter, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that neither the CM nor the Home Department have ordered the withdrawal of security cover for any of the MLAs. "The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless," he told news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said while reacting to the rebels' claims, "You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same."

He further added that the rebel MLAs would return to the party's fold once they come back to Mumbai, and asked former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to not get involved in the matter, as per news agency ANI.