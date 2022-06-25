Maharashtra Live: Sena To Send Notices to MLAs; Uddhav Challenges Rebels, BJP

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: As the political stalemate in Maharashtra continues, the Shiv Sena is expected to send notices to rebel MLAs on Saturday, 25 June, and has sought the disqualification of four more of its MLAs. So far, the Shiv Sena has sought the disqualification of at least 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, in an address to his party workers and senior leaders on Friday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tore into the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, saying that whatever they have achieved today is because of the legacy of the Shiv Sena and late party supremo Bal Thackeray.

"I challenge you to run the party without the Thackeray name," he said.

Thackeray also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engineering a coup on the Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and said that the ones who wanted the government toppled took advantage of his unavailability due to his health issues.

While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Thackeray at the latter's residence on Friday night, the Shiv Sena has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee at Sena Bhavan, Mumbai at 1 pm on Saturday.

Glimpses of the crisis from Friday: