UP Bypolls: BJP Wins Azamgarh & Rampur LS Seats, Both Samajwadi Stronghold

In a major blow to Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP's Mohd Asim Raja from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency by over 40,000 votes and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh seat on Sunday, 25 June.

Both Rampur and Azamgarh have been the stronghold of the SP under Akhilesh Yadav.