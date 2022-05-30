Azamgarh Bypolls: After 8 Years, Akhilesh Faces BJP-BSP Combine; Who Will Win?

Bypoll for three Lok Sabha seats, namely UP's Azamgarh, Rampur, and Sangrur in Punjab, will be held on 23 June. The result will be declared on 26 June.

Rampur parliamentary seat fell vacant after Azam Khan resigned while Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the Azamgarh seat after the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) had an upper hand in these areas in the Assembly polls but bypoll for parliamentary seats is altogether a different ball game and challenges for Akhilesh are many.