Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone for Ram Mandir 'Garbhagriha'

The CM added that Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India.

"People have been waiting for this day for a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity," he said.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister,” he said.

