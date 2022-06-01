Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone for Ram Mandir 'Garbhagriha'
Adityanath placed the first carved stone, with sages and saints from across the country invited to the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 1 June, and and said the temple will be a “symbol of people's belief”.
Adityanath laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of mantras in the presence of members of the Ram Temple Trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others, news agency PTI reported.
"The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today," Adityanath said, according to news agency ANI.
The CM added that Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India.
"People have been waiting for this day for a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity," he said.
Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.
"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
