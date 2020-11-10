UP Bypolls: BJP Consolidates Lead in 6 Seats, SP Ahead in Malhani

Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 1:15pm. The Quint Counting is on in sevent assembly seats in UP - Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatamour, Deoria and Malhani. | (Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Politics Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 1:15pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has a comfortable ahead in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly bypolls, as it leads in six of the seven constituencies. Counting of votes for 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states is underway on Tuesday, 10 November, alongside the Bihar Assembly polls. This includes seven seats in UP – Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatamour, Deoria, and Malhani. Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 2:45pm. With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the Hathras rape case, farm laws and job crisis, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.

Seats: Who is Winning?

1. Bangarmau District: Unnao Leading canidate: Shrikant Katiyar - BJP Trailing candidate: Aarti Bajpai - Congress Katiyar is currently leading by 13,315 votes with a vote share of 40 percent. The BJP had never won the seat until Kuldeep Sengar shifted to the party and won in 2017. The Jan Sangh had won the seat 50 years earlier, in 1967. 2. Ghatampur (SC) District: Kanpur Leading: Upendra Paswan - BJP Trailing: Kuldeep Kumar - BSP Paswan holds a slim lead of 7,037 votes over BSP’s Kuldeep Kumar after 17 rounds of counting out of 21 rounds. Like Bangarmau, the BJP had never won the Ghatampur seat until the 2017 wave. 3. Malhani District: Jaunpur Leading: Lucky Yadav - SP Trailing: Dhananjay Singh - Independent Malhani is the only where BJP isn’t leading. SP’s Lucky Yadav is leading by 4,707 votes after 18 (out of 28) rounds of counting. This was the only non-BJP seat among the seven constituencies that will vote in the bypolls. The seat was held by veteran Samajwadi Party leader and seven-term MLA Parasnath Yadav, who passed away in June this year. The SP has fielded his son Lucky Yadav from the seat. 4. Deoria District: Deoria Leading: Satya Prakash Mani - BJP Trailing: Brahmashankar Tripathi - SP BJP’s Satya Prakash Mani, knows as Guddu Babu, holds a lead of 8,113 votes over SP’s Tripathi. BJP has a vote share of over 36.1 percent after 18 rounds (out of 40). All the four major parties have fielded Brahmin candidates from Deoria. In fact, all four are Tripathis. This is considered a relatively stronger seat for the BJP as it has won it in 2012 as well as in 2017, besides in 1991 and 1993.

5. Naugawan Sadat District: Amroha Leading: Sangeeta Chauhan - BJP Trailing: Javed Abbas - SP A neck-and-neck fight in this constituency where BJP’s Sangeeta Chauhan, who was trailing by 634 votes at 1pm, has taken a lead of 5,268 votes. While BJP has a 39 percent vote share, SP has 34 percent votes of the votes after 17 rounds of counting (out of 35). The seat became vacant after the death of BJP leader and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. This is one of the seats where Shia Muslims have a sizeable presence. 6. Tundla (SC) District: Firozabad Leading: Prempal Dhangar -BJP Trailing: Maharaj Singh Dhangar - SP After 12 rounds of counting (out of 41), BJP’s Prempal Dhangar leads by 6,078 votes over SP’s Maharaj Singh Dhangar. The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA SP Singh Baghel was elected to the Lok Sabha from Agra. Both the BJP and SP candidates hail from the Dhangar/Gadderia or the shepherd community. 7. Bulandshahr District: Bulandshahr Leading: Usha Sirohi - BJP Trailing: Mohammad Yunus - BSP BJP’s Usha Sirohi is ahead by 17,118 votes over BSP’s Mohammad Yunus after 14 rounds of counting (out of 28). BJP leads with a 46 percent vote share. The SP hasn't fielded a candidate in this seat, it is supporting the RLD nominee. Like Naugawan Sadat, the BJP has fielded the wife of the deceased MLA in this seat.

Bypolls Under Shadow of Two Rape Cases, Farm Laws

The shadow of the Hathras alleged rape and murder case is looming large over the by-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There's another rape case that's important in the bypoll in at least one seat – Bangarmau, which was vacated by suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar after he was convicted of rape. With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the case, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.

The bypolls, held on 3 November, are also crucial for the Opposition parties, which have tried to put the Bharatiya Janata Party on the mat over the Hathras case, the new farm laws, and the job crisis.