UP Bypolls: BJP Consolidates Lead in 6 Seats, SP Ahead in Malhani 


Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 1:15pm.
The Quint
Counting is on in sevent assembly seats in UP - Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatamour, Deoria and Malhani. | (Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has a comfortable ahead in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly bypolls, as it leads in six of the seven constituencies.

Counting of votes for 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states is underway on Tuesday, 10 November, alongside the Bihar Assembly polls. This includes seven seats in UP – Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatamour, Deoria, and Malhani.

Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 2:45pm.

With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the Hathras rape case, farm laws and job crisis, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.

Seats: Who is Winning?

1. Bangarmau

District: Unnao

Leading canidate: Shrikant Katiyar - BJP

Trailing candidate: Aarti Bajpai - Congress

Katiyar is currently leading by 13,315 votes with a vote share of 40 percent.

The BJP had never won the seat until Kuldeep Sengar shifted to the party and won in 2017. The Jan Sangh had won the seat 50 years earlier, in 1967.

2. Ghatampur (SC)

District: Kanpur

Leading: Upendra Paswan - BJP

Trailing: Kuldeep Kumar - BSP

Paswan holds a slim lead of 7,037 votes over BSP’s Kuldeep Kumar after 17 rounds of counting out of 21 rounds.

Like Bangarmau, the BJP had never won the Ghatampur seat until the 2017 wave.

3. Malhani

District: Jaunpur

Leading: Lucky Yadav - SP

Trailing: Dhananjay Singh - Independent

Malhani is the only where BJP isn’t leading. SP’s Lucky Yadav is leading by 4,707 votes after 18 (out of 28) rounds of counting.

This was the only non-BJP seat among the seven constituencies that will vote in the bypolls. The seat was held by veteran Samajwadi Party leader and seven-term MLA Parasnath Yadav, who passed away in June this year. The SP has fielded his son Lucky Yadav from the seat.

4. Deoria

District: Deoria

Leading: Satya Prakash Mani - BJP

Trailing: Brahmashankar Tripathi - SP

BJP’s Satya Prakash Mani, knows as Guddu Babu, holds a lead of 8,113 votes over SP’s Tripathi. BJP has a vote share of over 36.1 percent after 18 rounds (out of 40).

All the four major parties have fielded Brahmin candidates from Deoria. In fact, all four are Tripathis. This is considered a relatively stronger seat for the BJP as it has won it in 2012 as well as in 2017, besides in 1991 and 1993.

5. Naugawan Sadat

District: Amroha

Leading: Sangeeta Chauhan - BJP

Trailing: Javed Abbas - SP

A neck-and-neck fight in this constituency where BJP’s Sangeeta Chauhan, who was trailing by 634 votes at 1pm, has taken a lead of 5,268 votes. While BJP has a 39 percent vote share, SP has 34 percent votes of the votes after 17 rounds of counting (out of 35).

The seat became vacant after the death of BJP leader and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. This is one of the seats where Shia Muslims have a sizeable presence.

6. Tundla (SC)

District: Firozabad

Leading: Prempal Dhangar -BJP

Trailing: Maharaj Singh Dhangar - SP

After 12 rounds of counting (out of 41), BJP’s Prempal Dhangar leads by 6,078 votes over SP’s Maharaj Singh Dhangar.

The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA SP Singh Baghel was elected to the Lok Sabha from Agra. Both the BJP and SP candidates hail from the Dhangar/Gadderia or the shepherd community.

7. Bulandshahr

District: Bulandshahr

Leading: Usha Sirohi - BJP

Trailing: Mohammad Yunus - BSP

BJP’s Usha Sirohi is ahead by 17,118 votes over BSP’s Mohammad Yunus after 14 rounds of counting (out of 28). BJP leads with a 46 percent vote share.

The SP hasn't fielded a candidate in this seat, it is supporting the RLD nominee. Like Naugawan Sadat, the BJP has fielded the wife of the deceased MLA in this seat.

Bypolls Under Shadow of Two Rape Cases, Farm Laws

The shadow of the Hathras alleged rape and murder case is looming large over the by-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There's another rape case that's important in the bypoll in at least one seat – Bangarmau, which was vacated by suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar after he was convicted of rape.

With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the case, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.

The bypolls, held on 3 November, are also crucial for the Opposition parties, which have tried to put the Bharatiya Janata Party on the mat over the Hathras case, the new farm laws, and the job crisis.

It will be crucial to see which party among the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress emerges as the main challenger to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the bypolls.

Published: 10 Nov 2020,02:23 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT