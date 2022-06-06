'Narrow-Minded', 'Absurd': India Slams OIC, Pak's Statement Over Prophet Row

Amid a controversy concerning remarks made by spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that have been criticised by various Arab countries, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 6 June, said that it rejects the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's comments on the matter.

The EAM also responded to the statements made by the Pakistani Prime Minister and its foreign ministry, saying that "the absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone."

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an intergovernmental organisation, which consists of 57 member states, including Pakistan, said, "These remarks come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them,” The Times of India reported.