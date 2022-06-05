BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal After Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 5 June, suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership, reported news agency ANI.

This comes after the party sought to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. The BJP had, earlier in the day, claimed that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.